Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,319.40.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,588.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $808.49 and a 12-month high of $1,605.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,401.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,288.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

