Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WCN opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $181.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

