Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 119.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $97.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

