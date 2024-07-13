Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 579.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,379 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

