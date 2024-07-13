Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 192,160 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

