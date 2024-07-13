Eq LLC Acquires 2,252 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Eq LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 1.8% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eq LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.39. 140,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

