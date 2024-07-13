Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.05. 13,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 1,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Equitable Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

