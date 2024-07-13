Equity Investment Corp Buys 22,188 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $110,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.56. 2,435,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,061. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $814,791 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

