Equity Investment Corp Buys Shares of 2,063 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cencora Stock Performance
COR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.26. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
