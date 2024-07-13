Equity Investment Corp Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,267 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.26% of Williams Companies worth $124,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,467,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 4,332,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

