Equity Investment Corp Purchases 77,736 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,736 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $82,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. 2,391,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

