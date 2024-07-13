Equity Investment Corp Sells 179,167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equity Investment Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,167 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $178.67. 937,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,234. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

