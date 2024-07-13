ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.78 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $32.78 million and approximately $1,349.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.06 or 0.99998710 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00068206 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02838966 USD and is down -45.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,349.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

