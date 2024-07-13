Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $67.82 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $67.82 million and approximately $446,436.20 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,862.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.00646711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00120069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00037291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00277344 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00041618 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068181 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,350,228 coins and its circulating supply is 76,351,908 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.