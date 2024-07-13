Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $119.21 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.94 or 0.00037350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $119.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,731.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00633758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00118684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00272442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00041764 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00067639 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,902,305 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

