Ethereum Classic Price Tops $22.27 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $22.27 or 0.00037974 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and $139.23 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.83 or 0.00639181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00118639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00270183 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041160 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00067220 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,904,941 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.