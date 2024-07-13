ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on July 23rd

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.57.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of AMNA opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $44.69.
About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN
