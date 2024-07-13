ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on July 23rd

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.57.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMNA opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted, narrow index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream activities. AMNA was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

