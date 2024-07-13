ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4462 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of BDCZ opened at $20.16 on Friday. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

