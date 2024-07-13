ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4462 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance
Shares of BDCZ opened at $20.16 on Friday. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Company Profile
