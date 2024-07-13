Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $140.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXPE. B. Riley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.3 %

EXPE stock opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.