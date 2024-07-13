Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.31 and last traded at $113.16. Approximately 2,678,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,880,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

