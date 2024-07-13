F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.40

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $16.68. F & M Bank shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.39.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
