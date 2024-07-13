F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.40

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $16.68. F & M Bank shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

F & M Bank Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

F & M Bank Announces Dividend

About F & M Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

(Get Free Report)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.