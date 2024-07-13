Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,588.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,401.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,288.56. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $808.49 and a twelve month high of $1,605.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

