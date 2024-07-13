FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FE Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of FEMFF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.09 and its 200 day moving average is 0.14. FE Battery Metals has a 12-month low of 0.06 and a 12-month high of 0.46.
About FE Battery Metals
