Financial Survey: RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) versus Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RenovoRx and Nektar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nektar Therapeutics 1 3 2 0 2.17

RenovoRx presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 545.34%. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given RenovoRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A -2,860.14% -203.57% Nektar Therapeutics -195.02% -107.31% -38.08%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares RenovoRx and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RenovoRx has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenovoRx and Nektar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.72) -1.79 Nektar Therapeutics $90.17 million 2.90 -$276.06 million ($0.92) -1.54

RenovoRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics. RenovoRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nektar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of RenovoRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of RenovoRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RenovoRx beats Nektar Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company has a research collaboration with Imugene Limited to deliver oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck KGaA; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

