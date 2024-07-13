First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. 171,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

