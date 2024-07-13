First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,510 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 27.6% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 59,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FTSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 500,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,825. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

