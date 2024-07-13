First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the June 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 500,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

