First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.71

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 74978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

