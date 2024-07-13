First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.71

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.71 and last traded at $126.14, with a volume of 59569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.77.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2243 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 121,483 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,114,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

