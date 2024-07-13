First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.71

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.71 and last traded at $126.14, with a volume of 59569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.77.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2243 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.