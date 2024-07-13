First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FYC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $69.04.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

