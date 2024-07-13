First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of FYC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $69.04.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is a SEC Filing?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.