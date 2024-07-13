Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $4,238,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.