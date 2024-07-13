FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110,367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

