G999 Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $14.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00043940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

