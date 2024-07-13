Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Update

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galenfeha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFH remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 70,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,901. Galenfeha has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

