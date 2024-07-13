Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.91

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 1487917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 2,994,806 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gannett by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 557,079 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

