Gearbox Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.34 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $629,751.02 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0093693 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $596,165.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

