Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Up 2.7%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)'s stock price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 472 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 472 ($6.05). 508,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 443,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459.50 ($5.89).

Genuit Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 427.95.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

