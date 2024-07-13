Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Down 0.9%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.
Getlink Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.
About Getlink
Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.
