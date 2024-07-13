Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 902 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 0.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,764,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

