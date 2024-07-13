Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.7 %
GOODO opened at $19.73 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.
About Gladstone Commercial
