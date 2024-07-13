Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.7 %

GOODO opened at $19.73 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.