Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of GAINZ opened at $22.98 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
