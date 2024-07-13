Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LANDM stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.
About Gladstone Land
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.