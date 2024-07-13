Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LANDM stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

