Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 33,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

