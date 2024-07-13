Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance
Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 33,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glen Burnie Bancorp
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.