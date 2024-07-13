Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 1,094.1% in June

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 1,094.1% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $283.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.