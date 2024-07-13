Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 1,094.1% in June

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 1,094.1% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $283.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

