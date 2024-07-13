Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Down 0.5%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.72. 5,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

