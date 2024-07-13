Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Up 677.4% in June

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 677.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Global X Solar ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ RAYS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Global X Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Global X Solar ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.62%.
About Global X Solar ETF
The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
