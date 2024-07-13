Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Up 677.4% in June

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 677.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ RAYS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Global X Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

Global X Solar ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF ( NASDAQ:RAYS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.