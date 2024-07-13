GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading Down 4.2%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 13,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 86,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

GMV Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.