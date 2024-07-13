Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
GFI opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
