Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Fields

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Gold Fields Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.