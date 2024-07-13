Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,527. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

