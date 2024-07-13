Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.79. Great Ajax shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 110,245 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJX

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,051,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 737,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 119,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.